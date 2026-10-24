Assam: Family seeks justice in DSP Khargeswar Rabha’s mysterious death

A correspondent

BOKO: The family of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Khargeswar Rabha has expressed deep anguish over his death, with his body being recovered from a room at Jahnavi Regency Hotel in Bongaigaon. His wife, Mithu Rabha, has urged the state government to ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of the police officer attached to the Chief Minister's Vigilance Cell.

Raising questions over the role of the hotel authorities, Mithu Rabha alleged that she was not provided with proper information when she initially contacted the hotel reception to enquire about her husband. According to her, the hotel staff reportedly told her that no person named Khargeswar Rabha was staying there. However, after she obtained the hotel's contact number from the internet and contacted the establishment again, the staff informed her that her husband's vehicle was parked at the hotel.

The alleged discrepancy in the information provided by the hotel staff has raised concerns among the family members, who have called for a proper investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the officer's death.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Kamrup district committee of the All Rabha Students Union, along with leaders of its allied organisations, visited the residence of the deceased officer at Deliyapara in Boko on Friday to express condolences to the bereaved family.

The organisation demanded that Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma ensure a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident and bring the truth behind the death to light. Expressing suspicion of a possible conspiracy, the student body called for a detailed probe into the circumstances under which the police officer's body was recovered from the hotel room.