Assam: Former Dibrugarh AASU president Likhan Baruah, missing for 10 days

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: Former president of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Dibrugarh district Likhan Baruah has been missing for 10 days. According to reports, before leaving his home, he had writing a four-page letter to his mother. Baruah is a resident of Rohmoria under Lahowal constituency of Dibrugarh, who disappeared around 10 days ago from his home.

Baruah had contested the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from the Lahowal constituency under the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) ticket and lost the election. He joined BJP during the parliamentary elections. Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Rakesh Reddy said, “We have got a complaint regarding his missing and started our investigation. Right now we cannot ascertain anything because the investigation is at preliminary stage.”

