Bye-Elections in Five Assam Assembly Constituencies to Follow Pre-Delimitation Boundaries

Guwahati: Bye-elections to five Assembly constituencies in Assam are going to be held according to the pre-delimitation of constituencies conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI). As the present 15th Assam Legislative Assembly has not been dissolved, the bye-elections will be held as per pre-delimited areas of the five Assembly constituencies, according to ECI rules.

The delimitation of constituencies in Assam was held in August last year. The number of Parliamentary and Assembly constituencies remained the same at 14 and 126, respectively, but the areas and boundaries of the constituencies were changed.

The ECI has instructed the Election Department, Assam, to prepare a draft photo electoral roll and a final photo electoral roll for the five Assembly constituencies headed for the polls as per area prior to the delimitation exercise. The bye-poll will, therefore, be held according to the boundaries of the constituencies in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections. The bye-poll will be held in the five LACs of Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri. The bye-elections have been necessitated as the MLAs of the five constituencies have been elected as members of Parliament in the recently held elections for the 18th Lok Sabha.

Addressing a press conference here today, Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, Anurag Goel, said, “This time the bye-elections in the five Assembly constituencies will be held according to pre-delimitation areas. That is why, the ECI has instructed us to proceed with the revision of the electoral roll for the conduct of the impending bye-elections to the pre-delimited Assembly constituencies. We will publish an integrated draft photo electoral roll on July 30 for the Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Behali, and Samaguri Assembly constituencies. People can file claims and objections, if any, between July 30 and August 10. All claims and objections will be disposed by August 19, and the final publication of the electoral roll is set for August 20. The bye-election will be held as per the final photo electoral roll of the five Assembly constituencies.”

He further said, “I appeal to all people in the five constituencies to check the integrated draft electoral roll, which will be published on July 30. If any claims and objections are there, people can file such claims and objections in offline mode. People can approach the district election officer, revenue circle offices, and booth-level officers of the polling stations concerned.”

When asked about the date of the bye-elections, he replied that it would be finalized by the ECI in due course. “We assume it will be held in the month of September this year, along with other parts of the country where bye-elections are scheduled,” he said.

Also Read: Lucknow Imam Maulana Khalid Rasheed: No Muslim organization favours child marriage

Also watch: