Assam: Former Executive Member of N C Hills Autonomous Council Golon Daolagupu demands replacement of Dima Hasao District Commissioner

Haflong: Demanding replacement of present District Commissioner (Assam Cadre) by IAS officer as District Commissioner in Haflong, former Executive Member N C Hills Autonomous Council Golon Daolagupu has written a letter to the Chief Secretary, Government of Assam on Tuesday. Daolagupu in the letter said that there was an election to the 13th autonomous council which was held on January 8 under the supervision of District Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer Simanta Kumar Das (ACS). People of Dima Hasao as well as various political parties were not happy with the activities of Returning Officer Simanta Kumar Das where it is alleged that his actions during the election were very biased. There were gross irregularities in preparing the electoral roll for the 13th N C Hills Autonomous Council following which many genuine citizens of Dima Hasao were deprived of the democratic right of voting. If the officer in question is allowed to stay, the upcoming Parliamentary election in 2024 would not be free and fair. A sense of distrust, frustration, and anger is prevailing among the people of the district.

“It would be judicious if a proper investigation is conducted at your end and grassroots feedback is undertaken independently at your disposal to unearth the truth. Further, It is thereby through this communique I on behalf of my people of the district demand to your good office to post an IAS level officer who is knowledgeable about the significance and relevance of the sixth schedule and thus can make justice to the post and responsibility,” the letter said.

