Preparations in Morigaon underway for 11th conference of Axam Xahitya Xabha

MORIGAON: The 11th special annual conference of Axam Xahitya Xabha will start from January 31 to February 3 at the Pasuraja Samanyai Khetra, Barapujia in the district. The brisk preparation for organizing the special conference of the literary organization has been proceeded with 34 sub-committees’ temporary offices, meeting hall and stalls in the Pasuraja Samanyai Khetra, Barapujia. A press meet was organized by the publicity committee of the special conference in the reception committee’s office at Barapujia on Tuesday.

Addressing the media persons, the secretary general of AXX Dr. Upendrajit Sarma and the general secretary of the reception committee Dr. Pradeep Deka said the 11th special conference will kick off from January 31 with a budget of Rs 3 crore 67 lakh and it will wind up on February 3.

On January 31 the four day programme of the special conference will get underway with paying respect to the Xahitya Rathi’s Lakashminath Bezabarua at his birth place at Ahatguri. The state president, the vice-president, the secretary general and the executive members of the literary body will pay tribute at the statute of the Laksminath Bezbarua. On February 1 the special conference wil commence with the hoisting of the the main flag of the organization. The special conference will kick off with a colourful cultural rally which will be led by the state president of the literary organization.

Also Read: Assam: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma distributes ration cards to beneficiaries of Jorhat and Dergaon

Also Watch: