Assam: Former Goalpara journalist awarded for academic excellence

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GOALPARA: Former journalist from Goalpara town and former Vice-President of the Goalpara District Press Club, Apurba Kumar Das, has brought laurels to the district by securing First Class First position in the postgraduate examination in ‘Journalism and Mass Communication’ under Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University.

In recognition of his outstanding academic performance, Das was awarded the prestigious Gold Medal. He received the medal and certificate from the Governor of Assam and Chancellor of the university, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, during the 8th convocation ceremony, held on March 25 at the university auditorium in Guwahati.

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