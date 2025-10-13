Pride of Assam: Jorhat Engineering College Wins National Honour from BIS for Academic Excellence

Jorhat: In a moment of immense pride for Assam’s academic community, Jorhat Engineering College (JEC) has been recognised by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for its outstanding initiative in incorporating a module on ‘Basics of Standardization’ into its academic curriculum.

The recognition comes under the MoU signed between JEC and BIS, aimed at promoting awareness of quality, safety, and standardization in engineering education. BIS identified JEC’s course integration as one of the best among all its partner institutions nationwide, appreciating its innovative approach to linking classroom learning with real-world industrial standards.

In honour of this achievement, JEC will receive an Award of Recognition during the World Standards Day 2025 celebrations at the BIS Headquarters, New Delhi, on October 14, 2025.