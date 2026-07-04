Assam: Former ITDP chairman Kamal Payeng passes away in Golaghat district

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Kamal Payeng, former Chairman of the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) in Golaghat district, a noted social worker, and a resident of Rongagora Ghat under Bokakhat sub-division, passed away on Friday morning at the Jorhat Medical College & Hospital. He is survived by his wife, two sons, and one daughter. Several political parties and social organisations paid their last respects to the departed soul on Friday.

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