Assam: Veteran social worker Chandra Poudel of Sootea passes away at 78

Chandra Poudel, a social worker, former member of Sootea Anchalik Panchayat and a resident of Koroiyani in the southern part of Sootea, breathed his last due to a brief illness at GMCH on July 1. He was 78. The mortal remains were brought to his Koroiyani resistance on Thursday. Representatives of various organisations and individuals including Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika, Nagsankar Mandal BJP, Koroiyani Chamber of Commerce, BJP Minority Cell of Nagsankar Mandal, Biswanath district committee of NEMSU, Biswanath district committee of All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union, besides others, paid homage before the last rites were performed. He leaves behind his wife, son along with other relatives.

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