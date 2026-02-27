Assam: Former MLA Jiten Gogoi exudes confidence of winning from Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Former Bokakhat MLA and President of the Bokakhat Nirman Group, Jiten Gogoi, has announced that he will contest the upcoming Assembly election with full strength. Contesting from the 105 No. Bokakhat Legislative Assembly constituency, Gogoi has described himself as ‘unstoppable’ this time.

He stated that after having represented the Bokakhat constituency twice, people had repeatedly urged him over the past years to contest again, especially due to the absence of consistent representation in the Assembly. According to him, people from every panchayat in the constituency keep him informed about ongoing issues and have expressed their desire for his leadership once more.

As before, he will contest as an independent candidate. With deep confidence, Gogoi declared, “We will fight and we will win.” He further added that regardless of which party forms the next government, he will extend outside support and work toward resolving the issues of Bokakhat.

Gogoi also mentioned that he shared a good relationship with the current Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, noting that they had become MLAs at the same time. He said that whoever became chief minister, he would support him and strive to secure Bokakhat’s rightful dues.

On the resignation of Congress leader Bhupen Borah, Gogoi commented that Borah took the right step at the right time. He remarked that given the current political climate, Borah was not secure in his previous position, and that staying in an insecure place led to obstacles.

Describing Bhupen Borah as a gentleman, Gogoi further stated that if Borah were to quit politics entirely, Assam politics would lose a strong voice of protest. He also advised that Borah, who has the capability to win independently without relying on party politics, should contest the elections and then support whichever government comes to power.

