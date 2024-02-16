Assam: Former principal of Jhanji HS School Puspadhar Gogoi remembered

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Puspadhar Gogoi, a resident of Jhanji Hanhchara Changmai village and retired principal of Jhanji HS school passed away recently. On the eve of his adyasharddha on Wednesday a smriticharan sabha was held at his residence. The meeting was chaired by Gopal Barauh, president, Jhanji Press Club and social worker. On this occasion a smaranika Sarapator Subhas written on the life and work of noted educationist Puspadhar Gogoi edited by Rajib Dutta was unveiled by Khagen Phukan, former professor, CKB college.

In the meeting Bina Baruah, former vice principal of Jhanji HS school, former teacher of the school Nirupoma Neog, the kith and kin of the educationist namely Hemo Gogoi, Poresh Dutta(care taker) Cheniram Baruah ,Dr.Arindom Protim Konwer (Grandson) highlighted the contributions of distinguished educationist towards the field of education as well as the society.

Besides his former students Himadrijyoti Dutta, ex president, All Assam HS Teachers and Employees Association, Jyoti Prasad Gogoi,former president, ACTA,Karuna Mahanta were present in the meeting and spoke about the prolific life and work of veteran teacher Puspadhar Gogoi. The meeting ended with vote of thanks offered by Pallavi Konwer, elder daughter of Puspadhar Gogoi. Earlier before the meeting Cheniram Baruah , former principal, Dhakuakhona Boys HS school and next kith and Kin of the educationist lighted the lamp before the portrait of educationist Puspadhar Gogoi.

