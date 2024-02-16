Assam: Senior citizen Binu Devi passes away in Morigaon

A correspondent

Morigaon: Binu Devi, (85) a senior citizen of Morigaon town passed away at her residence at Rajagaon at 6:40 pm on February 13. The news of her death has cast a pall of gloom throughout the town. Late Binu Devi was born in 1939 at Maj-Jajari gaon in Nagaon district. She was a resident of Rajagaon ward no. 1. She was involved with Morigaon district Brahmin Samaj and several religious institutions till her death. She is survived by three sons, two daughters-in-law, son-in-law, granddaughters and a host of relatives.

Meanwhile, the Axam Xahitya Xabha president Dr. Suryakant Hazarika and general secretary Dr. Upendrajit Sharma expressed their deep condolences on the death of Binu Sharma, mother of senior journalist Ajit Sharma. Pratap Hazarika, a senior journalist and former president of Axam Xahitya Xabha, Morigaon expressed deep condolence over her death. District Public Relations Officer Pompi Devi, Assam Brahmin Samaj secretary general Tutul Barthakur, former secretary general of Axam Xahitya Xabha, Yadav Sharma, Morigaon Sarvajanin Sri Sri Durga Puja Festival Celebration Committee, Sevashram Samiti, Bihutali Development Committee, Morigaon Sadar Rangali Bihu Sammelan, Morigaon District Kalita Janagoshti Sammelan and Sadao Assam Journalists Association (AJU) and many other organizations and individuals expressed their deep condolences to the bereaved families. Meanwhile, Morigaon District Commissioner Devashish Sharma visited the residence of the deceased woman today and expressed his deep condolences and wished her eternal peace.

