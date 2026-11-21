A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Rajiv Kalita (61), a resident of Khutikatia Kolongpar in Nagaon town and a former student leader, passed away this morning. He was rushed to Nagaon Medical College and Hospital after falling suddenly ill last night, where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment this morning.

Rajiv Kalita, who had served as the Finance Secretary of the All Nagaon District Students’ Union (ANSDU), had also shouldered various responsibilities in the Nagaon Sadar Regional Students’ Union with dedication and sincerity. A socially respected individual and a proponent of nationalist ideals, Kalita was also associated with business activities.

Apart from his involvement in the students’ union, he was actively associated with various social and cultural activities. His demise has cast a pall of gloom over Nagaon.