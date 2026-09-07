Assam: Rajabari College Founder-Principal Karuna Gogoi Passes Away at 59

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Karuna Gogoi (59), a resident of Motha Dang and the founder-principal of Rajabari Junior College (now Rajabari Senior Secondary School) near Demow, passed away at a private hospital in Moran on Saturday night.

Karuna Gogoi was a Professor of Political Science at Rajabari Junior College (now Rajabari Senior Secondary School) and continued working until the time of his demise. He had been suffering from age-related ailments. The All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation (AABYSF), Sivasagar District Committee, paid tribute to Karuna Gogoi and offered its deepest condolences to the bereaved family. He is survived by his wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives.

Also Read: Retired NFR employee and noted social worker Kanak Chandra Das passes away at 86