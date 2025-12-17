Assam: Former VCDC chairman held for self-planned dumper theft

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a sensational revelation that has shocked the local administration and public alike, Orang police have exposed and solved a well-planned dumper theft allegedly masterminded by none other than a former village council chairman. Abdul Hussain, former Chairman of 66 No. Dhanshree VCDC, was arrested after police found that he had hired a dumper, orchestrated its theft, and later filed a false complaint to mislead investigators.

The case dates back to December 4, when a dumper reportedly went missing from Dakshin Chuba village under Orang police station. Acting on a complaint filed on December 5, Orang police launched a swift and intensive investigation under the leadership of Officer-in-Charge Hirkajyoti Das, with Sub-Inspector Surajit Hazarika heading the probe.

Investigations revealed that Abdul Hussain had hired the dumper from its owner, Utpal Kalita, under a monthly agreement of Rs 1.5 lakh. Police found that the accused had deliberately removed the vehicle’s battery and parked it outside his residence before executing the theft within seven days. As suspicion deepened, police subjected Hussain to sustained interrogation, during which he confessed to planning and executing the crime himself.

Based on the findings, Orang police registered a Case No. 95/25 under Sections 303(2)(3)/5 of the BNS. Abdul Hussain was arrested and subsequently remanded to Udalguri jail on December 7.

Expanding the investigation, police conducted a coordinated operation in Nalbari district and arrested three accomplices from Chamta on December 7. The arrested individuals were identified as Amsul Haque, Nizam Ali, and Imran Hossain. All were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

In a major breakthrough, Orang police recovered the stolen dumper on December 14 from Chintapam village under Belshor police station, Nalbari district, from the residence of one Rubul Uddin.

The investigation also highlighted the crucial role played by Abdul Jalil, Secretary of the Majarchuba Village Defence Party, who extended vital assistance to the police during the operation.

Also Read: Guwahati: Man held for fabricating theft complaint