Assam: Former Vice-chairman of Tea Board passes away in Rupaisaiding

A Correspondent

DOOMDOOMA: Former Vice-President of All Assam Small Tea Growers’ Association (AASTGA) and former Vice-chairman of Tea Board of India, prominent social worker Dinesh Kumar Sarmah passed away at his residence in Rupaisaiding at 11.30 am on Wednesday. He was 81 and is survived by his wife, two sons, two daughters-in-law, a daughter and one son-in-law.

Born in Chowkidingee, Dibrugarh in 1943 he had his early schooling there. After passing the matriculation examination in 1960, he obtained his BA degree from Cotton College and Arya Vidyapeeth College, Guwahati under Gauhati University.

After coming to Doomdooma he established Bimi Tea Estate in Daisajan near Talap as a young tea entrepreneur. He was a member of the All Assam Small Tea Growers’ Association(AASTGA), Doomdooma Regional Committee and Tinsukia District Committee and strengthened its organisational base with his active participation. In recognition of this, he became the Vice-Chairman of the Tea Board of India as a representative of small tea growers.

He was actively involved in various socio-cultural organisations. He was the president of Doomdooma Rotary Club, Doomdooma Rajahua Rongali Bihu Committee, Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Aru Natya Mandir Samity. During the rule of AGP Government in Assam, he was president of AGP Doomdooma Samasti Committee.

As his death news spread to his workplace, Doomdooma-Rupai and his native Dibrugarh, a pall of gloom descended in the area. His death was widely mourned by various organisations and was condoled by Doomdooma Rotary club, Doomdooma Asamiya Puja Aru Natyamandir Samity, All Assam Small Tea Growers’ Association, Doomdooma Press Club, Doomdooma Namghar Samity, Doomdooma Senior Citizens Association, Rupai Bahumukhi Sangha, Lachit Nagar Namghar Samiti among others.

