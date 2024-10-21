Assam: Former Ward Commissioner Ranjit Kumar Medhi Passes Away in Dhubri District

A Correspondent

Dhubri: Former ward commissioner of Chapar Municipality Board in Dhubri district, Ranjit Kumar Medhi (61) passed away on Saturday morning at his home in Arearjhar, Chapar. He was the son of the well-known principal of Chapar H.S. School, late Dalim Kumar Medhi. Ranjit Kumar Medhi was an active leader of the Assam Movement, and later he established himself as a businessman. As a social activist, he was involved with many organizations in the Chapar area till his death. Today his last funeral was performed at Chapar Anchalik Smashan in the presence of many of his wellwishers. He left behind his wife and only daughter at the time of his demise.

