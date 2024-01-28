Assam: Foundation day of Election Commission of India celebrated at DHSK College, Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh: In collaboration between the Department of Political Science and the NSS DHSK College Unit, a celebration was held at DHSK College, Dibrugarh, on January 25, marking the foundation day of Election Commission of India, established way back on January 25, 1950 with the theme dedicated to the voters “Nothing Like Voting, I Vote For sure”, a continuation from last year’s theme.

Under the leadership of Dr L Doungel, Associate Professor and Head of the Political Science department, the event aimed to sensitize and motivate the college’s young voters, to encourage and facilitate, especially for new voters highlighting the fundamental right to vote. Enlightening lectures resonated with the importance of civic and political duty, emphasizing the need for political consciousness and responsibility.

Dr Doungel, in his inaugural address, set the tone for the day, expressing gratitude to attendees. Distinguished guests, including College Principal Dr SK Saikia and Dr PD Goswami, along with faculty members, shared valuable insights. The celebration gained vibrancy through students’ participation, with articulate expressions on the significance of voting. Akash Chetia, a 4th semester student, received a prize from Dr. SK Saikia for his outstanding contribution to the occasion.

Dr. PD Goswami, Vice Principal said, “You can’t be a good citizen without understanding your basic right to vote.” Young faculty members, Bidyut Sonowal, Hunmoni Pegu, and Romanch Buragohain, also contributed to the enlightening discussions. The programme also witnessed an active and lively interaction between participants and resource persons. The celebration ended with vote of thanks from the chair.

