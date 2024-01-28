Nipon Boruah, Vice president of All Tai Ahom Students’ Union Sivasagar District Committee dies

DEMOW: Nipon Boruah, a resident of Demow and vice president of All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU), Sivasagar District Committee passed away on Friday evening. The All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU), Demow Regional Committee along with other local organizations of Demow paid their last respect to Nipon Boruah and their deepest condolence to the bereaved family. Nipon Boruah left behind his wife, son, parents and a host of relatives.

