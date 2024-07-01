Assam: Foundation day of Gameripal Gaon Sangathan held in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The 90th foundation day of Gameripal Gaon Sangathan, one of the premier socio-cultural and educational organizations of the greater Gameripal area in the northeast part of Jamugurihat was held on Sunday at Gameripal Natya Mandir with Dal Bahadur Chetry, president of the organization in the chair on Sunday.

In this connection, a total of 10 meritorious students who have passed the recently declared HSLC, HS and NEET examinations with flying colours were felicitated with citation, gamosa and a packet of books by the organizers. Anjan Baskota, recipient of Sahitya Akademi's Yuva Puraskar, Himangshu Ranjan Bhuyan, emerging writer, Narayan Sarma, novelist and Dr Binod Sarma addressed the session as appointed speakers.

