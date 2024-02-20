Assam: Foundation Day of Hindu Yuva Parishad observed at Doomdooma Sakha Xahitya Xabha Bhawan

DOOMDOOMA: The third foundation day of Hindu Yuva Parishad (HYP) was observed on Saturday at Doomdooma Sakha Xahitya Xabha Bhawan. The programme began with the hoisting of flag by HYP president Pallab Saikia. The Bharat Pujan programme was initiated by the secretary of the HYP Deepjyoti Duwarah.

Later, a meeting was held with Pallab Saikia in the chair. In the meeting former journalist Golok Deka, veteran drama artiste Khagen Das and noted social activist Deben Deka were felicitated by HYP. Few cultural troupes presented their programmes in the meeting.

