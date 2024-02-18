Assam: Guwahati Municipal Corporation Cracks Down on Property Tax Defaulters and Unlicensed Businesses

GUWAHATI: Boosting revenue collection and maintaining local rules are big goals for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC). To achieve these, they've launched a campaign targeting those who haven't been paying their property taxes or operating businesses without necessary licenses in the city.
On February 18, GMC took a decisive step. They went after over 50 properties with unpaid taxes totaling more than Rs. 2 crores. They issued warrants to tackle the ongoing problem of non-payment. The Commissioner of GMC stated that this action is aimed at people and groups ignoring their property tax responsibilities. If they don't pay these debts, GMC may seize their properties as allowed by sections 189(1) and 189(2) of the Guwahati Municipal Act 1971.
GMC emphasized the importance of trade license laws. On February 16, they ran operations to find businesses running without the required licenses. This tough stance led to penalties for those not following the rules.
The AD Service Centre on N C Road was fined Rs. 40,000. They were selling two-wheelers without a trade license. Another offender, A R Steel Trading on Lokhra Road, faced penalties for not having an appropriate trade license. Plus, Madan Lal Pareek incurred a fine for operating two businesses on Lokhra Road with just a single trade license, breaking municipal rules.
GMC is stepping up its game by focusing on two areas: property tax dodgers and unlicensed businesses. It's all about promoting financial order and following regulations in the city. The goal is not just to get the money that's due, but to remind people and businesses they need to play by the rules.
The Commissioner was clear in a recent statement. He said it's necessary to keep the city running smoothly and to afford everything the city provides. GMC's strong position against breaking the rules is a loud and clear way of saying that taxes and business licenses are not optional in a city that's supposed to work right and follow the rules.
