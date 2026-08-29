Assam: Foundation day of Mahapurushiya Namghar celebrated in Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The foundation day of Shiromoni Mahapurushiya Namghar Chakrapani Khel Satra, under the All Assam Mahapurushiya Satra Samaj, was celebrated with religious fervour and devotion at Jamuguri in Garubandha village under Orang Mouza in Udalguri district on Friday.

The daylong programme began in the morning with the installation of the Thapana and ceremonial lighting of the lamp. Devotees and women Aiyatis participated in Naam Prasanga, Diha Naam, and other religious activities, creating a spiritually charged atmosphere at the venue.

The celebration was attended by Panchnoi Serfang MCLA Shyam Chundi, who assured the people that a one-time financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh would be provided for completing and beautifying the partially constructed Namghar.

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