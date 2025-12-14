Sivsagar Gears Up for World Record Diha Naam Performance

Sivsagar: Sivsagar is preparing to witness a historic cultural milestone as arrangements are underway to create a world record in the performance of Diha naam, a traditional Vaishnavite devotional music form of Assam. As part of the proposed record, nearly 15,000 Diha naam performers (namatis) will sing together on a single platform.

Diha naam, an integral part of Assamese Bhakti tradition, blends the four core elements of Guru, Dev, Naam, and Bhakat, and is widely practised and preserved, particularly by Assamese women. Over the years, it has gained immense popularity and social relevance across the state.

The initiative is being led by Amiya Neog Kalita, Diha naam ‘Guru’ awardee under the Ministry of Culture’s NEZCC and President of the Ratnagarbha Tejaswini Foundation. She formally informed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma about the plan to present Dihanam in its pure, traditional and systematic form on a global platform.

The performance will feature three traditional styles, Sattriya (Bordoiha) from Majuli, Sabahua style from undivided Sivsagar district, and the commonly practised style of central and lower Assam. Around 3,000 selected women performers have already been trained, while overall coordination involves thousands of participants.

Originally planned for December 14, the event was postponed following the demise of singer Zubeen Garg. The world record attempt is now scheduled for February 1 in Sivsagar, where several eminent personalities of Assam will also be felicitated.