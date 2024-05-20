Assam: Foundation day of Rangapeeth held with a day-long programme in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The first foundation day of Rangapeeth, a school of performing art located at Jamugurihat was observed with a day-long programme at Borhampur namghar premises here on Saturday with Khagen Baruti, president of Borhampur VDC in the chair. Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika graced the occasion as a chief guest. Addressing the session, MLA Hazarika said that in the era of online gaming and online study, young stars like Pranju Baruti and Anisha Bora have stepped forward to engage the young generation in creative works and train them about Sankari culture. This is not only praiseworthy but also imitable. He added that the school of performing arts has been producing culturally advanced young and talented young stars which are also a good sign for the society. The session was addressed by Bhaba Goswami, president of Baresohoriya Bhaona Committee who praised the initiative of the duo. The programme of the first year of inception was attended by Nitumani Bora along with dignitaries and the local residents, parents. A series of cultural programmes were performed by the students of the school.

