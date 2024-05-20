Assam: Meritorious students felicitated in a public meeting at Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: In a public meeting convened by Laxminarayan Kirtan Sangha in collaboration with Mahalaxmi Narayan Kirtan Sangha, meritorious students who have passed the recently declared HSLC and HS examinations with flying colours were felicitated on Saturday. The public meeting was held at the village namghar with Shiva Kumar Chetry in the chair. A total of 20 students were felicitated with citation, gamosa and a packet of books. The programme was attended by local residents, parents and the guardians.

