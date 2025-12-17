Assam: Foundation stone laid for developmental schemes in Sootea

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A total of nine developmental schemes were inaugurated in various places of Madhya Nagsankar Gaon Panchayat under Sootea development block of Naduar LAC on Tuesday. A total of 16 lakh rupees has been allocated for the 9 developmental schemes allocated from the 15th finance. Lakhi Kanta Bora, President of Madhya Nagsankar GP, laid the foundation stones of the schemes in the presence of Darshana Das, BDO, Sootea development block, and Hitesh Barua, ZPC member, among others.

