CM Himanta Biswa Sarma attends Sootea Divas, inaugurates developmental schemes

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the Sootea Divas as chief guest on Wednesday. As per the request of the Naduar MLA and as per the demand of the local people the state government has decided to organize Sootea divas under the initiative of the state government as a government programme.

At the very outset of the programme, Dr Sarma visited the historic Sootea police station and paid tribute to the martyrs of the freedom movement and laid a foundation stone for a project worth Rs 5 crore to transform the heritage site and its adjoining area as a tourist site. After it, the Chief Minister addressed a public meeting held at Chatia HSS field in Sootea. A short drama on the historic day of August 20, 1942, when the tricolour was hoisted at Sootea police station for the first time, was enacted by the actors of the Sootea which was directed by Mrinal Goswamai. Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika forwarded a welcome address.

Addressing the public meeting, CM Sarma traced the origin of Sootea and its historical significance of Sootea in ancient Assam history. He also traced the golden history of August 20, 1942 and the role of freedom fighters of the greater Sootea area. He made an appeal to all concerned to stand united to fight against the anti-national and illegal infiltrators. He expressed great concern over grabbing of the government seats of medical and engineering institutions by the wards of illegal settlers in place of indigenous young minds. He appealed to all concerned to put their hands and efforts together to occupy the agriculture, business, and market sectors rather than giving way to illegal settlers and doubtful voters.

He further made a humble appeal for an Assamese film on the historic Sootea police station for which he said that the state government would provide financial grant. The Chief Minister declared a financial grant of rupees two crore for Madhuri Aahot Mukoli Bihu, the first mukoli bihu of the state, to conserve and preserve the heritage of the heritage bihu.

The programme was attended by Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika, Biswanath MLA Promod Borthakur, Borchala MLA Ganesh Kumar Limbu, Gohpur MLA Utpal Bora, Rangapara MLA Krishna Kamal Tanti, Behali MLA Diganta Ghatowal, Sonitpur and Biswanath district commissioners, SPs, and former Minister Prabin Hazarika among others. Addressing the media gathering, Chief Minister Dr Sarma said that the eviction drive would continue till the encroached government land was freed from the clutches of the illegal settlers and doubtful voters. Replying to a question about the proposed IIM (Indian Institute of Management) to be set up in Assam, Dr Sarma criticized the opposition MPs from Assam who opposed the proposed bill of setting up an IIM in Assam in the Parliament. He further stated that the Congress party never wants the state’s overall progress.

Earlier to this, the Chief Minister inaugurated two girls hostels and main gates of the hostels at Tyagbir Hem Baruah College, Jamugurihat, marking a significant step in enhancing educational infrastructure and preserving architectural heritage in the presence of Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika and other dignitaries.

