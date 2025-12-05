Assam: Foundation Stone Laid for Research Lab at Dakshin Borsola HS School

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: Dakshin Borsola Higher Secondary School has received a financial grant of Rs 18.97 lakh under Samagra Shiksha, Assam, for the establishment of a Mathematics and Science Research Laboratory. The foundation stone for the facility was laid on Thursday. The stone was formally laid by Puja Das, President of the School Management and Development Committee, following customary religious proceedings.

Speaking to the media, in-charge Principal Munindra Sharma said that the school had already benefited from infrastructure additions under various schemes, including two classrooms built under IRDF and four under Samagra Shiksha. He stated that the new laboratory was expected to strengthen science education and research activities within the institution.

Sharma also highlighted shortages in manpower, including office assistants, fourth-grade staff, and an inadequate teacher student ratio, and said that such gaps continued to affect classroom learning.

Also Read: Dakhin Borsola Higher School bids farewell to three retiring teachers