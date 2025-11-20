Dakhin Borsola Higher School bids farewell to three retiring teachers

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: A warm and emotional farewell ceremony was held at Dakhin Borsola Higher Secondary School on Tuesday to honour three retiring assistant teachers, Shukram Das, Dambar Karki, and Purna Chandra Dungal. The event, attended by teachers, students, guardians, and well-wishers, celebrated their long years of service and contribution to the school.

Marking the 53rd birth anniversary of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg, the retiring teachers planted a Nahor sapling on the school premises as a symbol of love, respect, and remembrance. The programme, chaired by retired Headmaster Ram Bahadur Sutar, began with a lamp-lighting ceremony in front of Zubeen Garg’s portrait, followed by floral tributes and a soulful group rendition of his evergreen song ‘Mayabini.’

Assistant teacher Nilotpal Thakuria conducted the programme and explained its purpose. Teachers and students felicitated the retiring teachers with gamosa, sarai, books, shawls, pens, and traditional Assamese gifts, expressing gratitude for their dedication. Students also presented seleng, books, mufflers, and other tokens of respect.

The retiring teachers spoke with emotion, recalling their memories, challenges, and achievements during their teaching careers.

Acting Headmaster Munindra Sharma, in his address, expressed concern over the increasing shortage of staff in the school. He noted that the school has had no Grade IV staff since 2017 and no school assistant since 2022, while several teachers have retired. Managing a school of nearly 1,000 students under such conditions has become a major challenge, he said. He also highlighted that with Sanskrit teacher Purna Dungel’s retirement, the subject itself is at risk of disappearing from the institution.

Teacher Daneshwari Nath also shared her remarks, praising the commitment and discipline of the outgoing teachers. Student representative Komal Devi delivered a heartfelt speech, showing deep respect and admiration.

Retired teacher and former president of Borsola Xahitya Xabha Khargeswar Nath addressed the gathering as a special guest.

