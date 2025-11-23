Assam: Foundation stone laid for Zubeen Garg statue in Nazira Gandhi Maidan

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The foundation stone for a full-length statue of renowned artist Zubeen Garg was laid at Gandhi Maidan of Nazira on his 53rd birth anniversary on November 18. The statue is being constructed by the Nazira and Simaluguri Municipal Boards at a cost of Rs. 1 crore, funded by the Fifteenth Finance Commission’s Untied Fund.

Tai Ahom Development Council Chairman Mayur Borgohain laid the foundation stone for the statue.The ceremony was attended by Nazira and Simaluguri Municipal Board Chairpersons Barnali Chetia and Kavita Mesh, respectively, along with senior citizens, journalists, public representatives, and students. The statue will be made by reknowned sculptor of the state Biren Singha.

