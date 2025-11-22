Majuli artiste uses pantomime art to demand justice for Zubeen Garg

MAJULI: At a time when the traditional art of Pantomime is gradually fading from public spaces, a young artist from Garamur in Majuli has been working tirelessly to keep the art form alive while raising powerful social messages. Pantomime, an art form of drama where performers communicate through movement and expressions of their faces, not words, to tell a story.

Debajit Borah, who has been practising pantomime art for the past 20 years, performed an extraordinary act at Kamalabari Chariali demanding justice for the late music icon Zubeen Garg. Through his silent performance, Borah paid tribute to the beloved artist and urged authorities to ensure justice in the case.

Along with his call for justice, Borah also used pantomime to spread awareness about environmental protection and the importance of cleanliness. He appealed to the public to remain socially responsible and maintain cleanliness in their surroundings.

Debajit Borah has represented Assam through pantomime in several states, including Kolkata, Odisha, Punjab and Rajasthan, earning recognition for his unique style and dedication. His latest performance in Majuli not only highlighted his artistic commitment but also demonstrated how pantomime can remain a powerful medium of social communication. Speaking to ANI, Debajit Borah said, “I have been associated with the art of mime for 20 years. Along with promoting this art form, I have also been working to increase public social responsibility and encourage people to prioritise cleanliness. Through mime, I have earned recognition in places such as Kolkata, Odisha, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Today’s performance was held on the invitation of Majuli Deputy Commissioner Ratul Chandra Pathak, and through it, I paid tribute to Zubeen Garg.” (ANI)

Also Read: Nobody can sing like Zubeen Garg: Bollywood singer Neeraj Shridhar