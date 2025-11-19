Assam: Foundation stone laid for Zubeen Garg statue on his birth anniversary in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: Zubeen Garg's 53rd birth anniversary was celebrated in a special way at the upcoming Zubeen Garg Kshetra in Bongaigaon, where over 1,000 artistes performed his hit song 'Mayabini.' The foundation stone for a bronze statue of the music icon was laid during the event. The statue, whose clay model is already complete, is expected to be installed within 3-4 months.

Barpeta MP Phani Bhusan Choudhury, addressing the media, announced plans to develop the site into a mega cultural project, similar to Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra. He said that the project, estimated to cost Rs 10-15 crore, would include a museum, auditorium, and decorative gate, all without government funding. "This will be a major cultural and tourist attraction, helping people connect with Zubeen Garg's legacy," Choudhury added.

Meanwhile, the Bongaigaon Municipality celebrated the singer's birth anniversary at the Bongaigaon Walking Zone, newly-named Zubeen Garg Park, in the presence of MLA Diptimoyee Choudhury and Municipality Chairman Subodh Das.

In addition, the Dolaigaon Yuba Samaj also marked the occasion with a cultural programme at Dolaigaon.

Also Read: Tribute to Zubeen Garg: Blood Donation Camp in Haflong