Assam: Foundation stone of CDC office laid at Dalgaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In a significant step towards fulfilling the long-standing aspirations of the people of Dalgaon, the foundation stone for the Co-District Commissioner Office was formally laid in Dalgaon today.

Guardian Minister of Darrang Ashok Singhal in presence of Fisheries and Veterinary Minister

Nilima Devi, legislator Majibur Rahman and District Commissioner Ayushi Jain ceremonially laid the foundation stone.

This initiative undertaken by the State Government aims to expedite administrative processes, enhance transparency, and bring governance closer to the citizens. Upon completion, the establishment of this office will eliminate the need for the residents of Dalgaon to travel to the district headquarters for administrative purposes, thereby conserving both time and resources for the local populace.

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