Assam: Foundation Stone to Be Laid for Statue of Legendary Koch Commander Chilarai at Orang

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ORANG: The foundation stone for the construction of a statue of legendary Koch commander Biswa Mahabir Chilarai will be laid at Chilarai Bhawan in Orang on Sunday, July 26. The programme, organised by the Orang Anchalik Koch Rajbongshi Sanmilani, will begin at 11 a.m. at the organisation’s main office premises. Assam Cabinet Minister for Transport and Bodoland Development Charan Boro will formally inaugurate the foundation-stone-laying ceremony. Office-bearers of the women’s units of the Sanmilani, members of the advisory board and executive committee, presidents and secretaries of village committees, and members of the Koch-Rajbongshi community have been invited to attend the event. Dharmeswar Bora, State member of the Udalguri District Koch-Rajbongshi Sanmilani, appealed to members of the community and well-wishers to participate in the programme and help make the ceremony a success.

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