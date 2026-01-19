Orang to host grand celebration of 516th Bir Mahabir Chilarai Day

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Elaborate preparations are underway in Orang for the grand observance of the 516th Bir Mahabir Chilarai Day, scheduled to be held on January 31 and February 1. The two-day programme is being jointly organized by the Udalguri District Koch-Rajbongshi Sanmilani and the Orang Anchalik Koch-Rajbongshi Sanmilani. One of the main highlights of the celebration will be a spectacular mass Kushaan dance performance by nearly 1,000 young women, reflecting the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the Koch-Rajbongshi community.

As part of the preparations, a ceremonial Laikhuta programme was organized on January 2. Following this, a special general meeting was held on January 18 at the Kalmuni Das Memorial Coordination Field in Bogoribari, named after Late freedom fighter Kalmuni Das. The meeting was attended by advisors, executive members, office bearers from district and regional committees, women’s wing representatives, and members associated with the souvenir publication committee.

It was presided over by District President Maheshwar Das, while the objectives of the meeting were explained by General Secretary Braj Deka. Detailed discussions were held on the overall preparations for the upcoming celebration. After extensive deliberations, ten important resolutions were unanimously adopted to ensure the smooth and disciplined conduct of the programme. Prominent attendees included advisors Nagendra Chandra Saharia, Dineshwar Baruah, and Upen Rajbongshi, vice-presidents Someshwar Deka, Pushpadhar Deka, and Dandirama Deka, secretaries Dineshwar Deka and Diganta Deka, and Education and Cultural Secretary Lalit Chandra Deka, among others.

The organizing committee has approved a budget of Rs 8 lakh for the execution of the event.

Also Read: Assam: Orang prepares to observe 516th World Mahabir Chilarai Day