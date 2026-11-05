Assam News

Assam: Foundation Stones Laid for New Classrooms in Dima Hasao Schools Under ASAP Project

DHAC CEM Debolal Gorlosa lays foundation stones for additional classrooms at nine educational institutions under the ASAP project.
Foundation stone
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OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: In a major boost to educational infrastructure in Dima Hasao district, Debolal Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), attended a Bhumi Pujan ceremony and laid the foundation stones for additional classrooms across multiple educational institutions under the Assam School Education and Adolescent Well-Being Project (ASAP) at Choto Wapu, Hadingma.

The development project will benefit several key institutions across the region, including Old Sangbar High School, Thaijuwari High School, JB Hagjer College, Simtuilong High School, Dittokcherra High School, Gunjung High School, Hajadisa High School, Kalachand High School, and Hadingma High School.

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Dima Hasao
Foundation stone