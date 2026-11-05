Assam: Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary celebrated in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: An enchanting evening filled with songs, music, and heartfelt tributes marked the concluding ceremony of the birth centenary celebrations of legendary singer, composer, and cultural icon Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika in Golaghat on Tuesday.

The special programme, organised by the state committee of the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA), in collaboration with its Golaghat district committee, was held at the playground of Bezbaruah Government Higher Secondary School.

The programme began with the lighting of a ceremonial lamp before the portrait of Dr Bhupen Hazarika by senior journalist Rohit Gogoi. State General Secretary of IPTA, Bipul Talukdar, and Golaghat district President Ratneswar Saikia paid floral tributes to the legendary artiste. The event was conducted by Paramananda Das, Secretary of the Golaghat district committee.

In his welcome address, IPTA state President Sarat Chandra Neog spoke about the need to preserve and revive the lesser-known songs of Bhupen Hazarika associated with the IPTA movement.

Delivering the inaugural address, noted writer, former Golaghat municipal chairman, and Dr Ajit Baruah highlighted the distinctive musical era created by Bhupen Hazarika, drawing inspiration from the rich musical traditions of Srimanta Sankardeva, Madhavdeva, Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, and Bishnu Prasad Rabha. The keynote speaker, noted writer and literary critic, Dr Paramananda Majumdar, recalled memorable episodes from Bhupen Hazarika’s association with the IPTA movement.

As part of the programme, veteran artistes Ramen Das, Khagen Bora, Dhaneswar Saikia, Jiten Bora, Bhupen Hazarika, and Dulal Bora, along with distinguished farmers Anjal Limbu and Budheswar Saikia, were felicitated in recognition of their contributions.

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