Assam: Founder of Lions Club Silchar Central Amaranth Khandelwal dies at 84

Silchar: Last rites of Amaranth Khandelwal, a guardian-figure of Silchar city, were performed here on Tuesday in the presence of hundreds of people from all walks of lives and all communities. Khandelwal, 84, died in Kolkata on Monday following multiple diseases. His mortal remains were flown back to the city he loved the most. Khandelwal left behind three sons and a huge fan followers.

Born in 1940 to a Marwari family in Silchar, Amarnath completed his higher studies here. A brilliant student, Amaranth stood fourth in the B.Com from GC College and first in the LLB examination. Apart from being a successful businessman Khandelwal served the society in various ways. He was the founder of the Lions Club Silchar Central. Later on he founded the Lions Eye Hospital in Silchar and he was the chairman of the centre for continuous 20 years. Khandelwal took the lead in launching the mass marriage ceremony under the banner of Lions Club to help the weaker section. Apart from the Lions Club, Amaranth Khandelwal was actively associated with various sociocultural organisations of the town.

Also Read: Assam: North East India Diocesan Trust Association’s clarification on Saint Luke’s Hospital, Chabua

Also Watch: