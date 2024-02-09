Assam: Lions Club, RN Brahma Civil Hospital organized a blood donation camp in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: The Lions Club of greater Kokrajhar in collaboration with RN Brahma Civil Hospital, Kokrajhar organized a blood donation camp at Bineswar Brahma Engineering College on Wednesday. Led by the president of Lions Club Raju Barman and IPP Mohit Nahata along with vice presidents Dr. Zunikar Ali and Lion Sanjay Tiwari, the dedicated team, including the joint secretary and members, executed a meticulously planned event.

The blood donation camp, inaugurated jointly by the college principal and club president, witnessed active participation from both Lions Club members and the college faculty. Notably, the principal of BB Engineering College Kamal Kr. Brahma has set an example by donating blood.

A total of 35 units of blood were collected during the event, reflecting the overwhelming support from the community. The collected units were promptly handed over to the blood bank at RN Brahma Civil Hospital, ensuring a valuable contribution to the local healthcare system.

