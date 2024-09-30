Assam: Four Arrested in Connection to Dacoity in Pamohi

Guwahati: In connection to an incident of robbery that took place in the Deochotal locality of Pamohi in Gorchuk on the night of 25 September, police have managed to arrest four persons while one more accused remains to be arrested by the police.

Dulal Dutta @ Chandan, aged 35 years from Changsari, Kamrup; Prasanta Kalita aged 36 years from Morigaon; Kartik Kalita aged 30 years from Basistha in Kamrup Metropolitan and Monuranjan Boruah, aged 28 years from North Guwahati in Kamrupb have been arrested by the police team while one more person remains absconding.

1 pistol magazine with 5 numbers of 7.65 mm ammunition found at the place of occurrence. A Honda scooty bearing registration number AS 01 BQ 6443 belonging to the accused Dulal Dutta were seized. Money receipt books of Lachit Sena Thalagiri, Assam recovered from the possession of accused Dulal Dutta @ Chandan

Two factory-made pistols (01 without a magazine and another bearing description ITALY MADE No. 1972) and a pistol magazine along with 4 nos. of 7.65 mm ammunition were recovered from the Scorpio car belonging to accused Prasanta Kalita. A Mahindra Scorpio bearing Registration Number AS 01 FM 2177 belonging to accused Prasanta Kalita and the steel Trunk which was robbed from the yard.

On 25 September, information was received at Gorchuk PS that 3 unknown men armed with pistols had forcibly entered a dump yard and stole a trunk from their house which contained cash and some important documents and a mobile phone. The armed persons also assaulted the residents and fled towards Lalung Gaon in a white vehicle with a trunk.

On receipt of the information, a team from Gorchuk PS rushed to the spot of the incident. They recovered a magazine loaded with 5 numbers of 7.65 mm ammunition lying on the ground of the campus of the dump yard. The complainant informed that it had fallen off from the pistol of one of the miscreants. Immediately, a case was registered vide Gorchuk PS Case No. 300/24 u/s 331(6)/309(4) BNS, 2023 r/w Sec 25 (1A) of the Arms Act, 1959 and an investigation was initiated.