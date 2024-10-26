Assam: Four candidates file nomination papers in Behali LAC

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Till the last day of filing nomination papers for the upcoming bye-election to the 77 Behali LAC under Biswanath district, four candidates filed their nomination papers. Three candidates filed nominations on the last day of submission of nomination papers. According to information, Aam Aadmi Party’s Ananta Gogoi, Indian National Congress candidate Jayanta Borah, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Diganta Ghatowar and CPI (ML) candidate Laxmikant Kurmi have filed nomination papers for the bye-election to Behali.

The nomination papers will be scrutinized on October 28 while the last date for withdrawal of nomination papers was fixed on October 30.

Meanwhile, General Election Observer Amit Khattri, a senior Indian Administrative Service officer and Election Expenditure Observer Kamaldeep Singh, a senior Indian Revenue Service officer, who were appointed by the Election Commission of India for the upcoming by-election of the Behali LAC have already arrived at Biswanath. Both the observers inspected the election cells set up in the district election office on Friday and took stock of the preparations.

On the other hand, Police Observer, Rajesh Kumar Kanowat, a senior Indian Police Service officer, who was appointed for 77 Behali and 88 Samaguri LACs also arrived here on Friday. The General Election Observer may be approached to lodge complaints regarding the general election at Biswanath Chariali Circuit House.

