Assam: Pre-Election Violence Claims Life of Bipul Saikia in Samaguri Bajiagaon

NAGAON: Bipul Saikia of Samaguri Bajiagaon breathed his last on Friday at a local hospital in Nagaon town after being victim of pre-election violence at Samaguri Bajiagaon on Thursday. The victim youth was admitted to a hospital here after being seriously injured in a clash between two groups. But he finally succumbed to injury on Friday while undergoing treatment at the hospital here, sources said, adding that following the demise of the youth, local police started investigation into the entire episode.

