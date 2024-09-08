Assam: Four Dead in Fatal Traffic Accident on NH 53 in Hailakandi

Silchar: Four people lost their lives in a horrific traffic accident that occurred in Hailakandi on Saturday. This horrifying accident occurred in the Katakhal Bypass area of National Highway 53 in the district. 4 people lost their lives on the spot, and at least 6 others were seriously injured. Among the injured are women and children. The accident occurred due to a head-on collision between an Alto car and an oncoming Eon vehicle. After the accident, a child fell into a nearby pond and is currently missing. The police and local residents had started a rescue operation to find the child. The names of the 4 deceased were Brajagopal Das, driver Ajit Debnath, Gopa Das, and Romendra Narayan Das. All of the deceased were residents of Badarpur.

