Doomdooma College Hosts International Talk on "Mental Health and Holistic Development"

TINSUKIA: The IQAC Doomdooma College organized an international talk on “Mental Health and Holistic Development” which was delivered by Geneva Switzerland-based Public Health Expert and Life Information Coach Dr Daisy Lekharu at college conference hall on Saturday.

The programme organized in association with rotary club of Doomdooma, 10 & 63 Assam Girls Battalion NCC and Red Ribbon Club Doomdooma College was attended by teachers and students of Doomdooma College and Bir Raghab Moran Government Model College including principal of BRMGMC Dr Amarjit Saikia. Dr Lakharu talked at length about physical, mental and social aspects of wellbeing in context of mental health. She also expressed concern about misuse of internet and other technology that impacted change in the behaviour perception of youths. In her well-documented speech using PPP, Dr Lakharu explained the factors that often manifesting into negativity affecting the self and guardians in lucid language.

Earlier, Dr Kamalesh Kalita, Principal of Doomdooma College while introducing the topic also welcomed the speaker and the guest. He later summarized the discussion. The event was formally inaugurated by Dr Rishi Das former vice principal Tinsukia College and was moderated by Dr Pranjit Saikia of Political Science department.

