Assam: Four grown cattle stolen from cowshed in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A total of four grown cattle heads of one Bharat Bhuyan, a resident of Patolorchuk here, were stolen from his cow shed on Monday night. According to information, a team of miscreants broke down the entrance lock and then cut the ropes and stole four cattle heads from the cowshed. According to the owner of the house two cow traders had visited his house on Sunday morning and bargained the rate of the cows. The owner of the house only came to know about the incident this morning only. He lodged an FIR at Jamuguri police station on Tuesday.

Also Read: Assam: Crackdown on cattle smuggling in Demow