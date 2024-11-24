Assam: Four Killed, Including Three Family Members, in Garajan Village Attack

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a sensational incident, a group of miscreants hacked to death four persons including three persons of a family at Garajan Pashim Amarakanda village under Garajan police outpost on Friday night. The gruesome incident has wrecked shockwaves throughout the area.

According to eyewitnesses, a group of miscreants entered into the house of a retired government employee identified as Gunadhar Sarkar located at Paschim Amarakanda village and beheaded four people with sharp weapons inside the house. The victims included Gunadhar Sarkar, his wife Sarudhari Sarkar, their younger daughter Jayasmiti Sarkar and a relative youth identified as Anupam Sutradhar.

Locals and police rushed to the spot soon after the incident. The police have started an investigation into the matter. Notably, the eldest daughter of Gunadhar Sarkar, Navasmita Sarkar, a TET-qualified teacher, was scheduled to get married on November 27. Her life was saved as she had gone to the market with her brother. The incident has created a sensation in the area, and the police are investigating the matter.

