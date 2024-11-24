Assam: Seminar on 'Impact of NEP 2020 on Education Transformation' Held at Tyagbir Hem Baruah College

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A seminar on ‘Impact of NEP 2020 in Transformation of Education in India’ was recently held by the Department of Education at Tyagbir Hem Baruah College. The event was conducted by Dr Dinesh Chandra Das, Head of the Department of Education. The session began with an inaugural speech by Dr Ajit Hazarika, Principal of the College, who expressed hope that the NEP 2020 would bring about positive changes in the education system of India. He emphasized that the policy aims to enhance students’ knowledge while also equipping them with practical skills necessary for various fields. However, he also pointed out that to achieve the intended goals of the policy, its proper implementation would be crucial.

Dr Bijoy Mandal, Assistant Professor, Department of Education, Behali Degree College acting as the resource person gave a detailed explanation of the various aspects of the National Education Policy 2020, highlighting its potential to offer students opportunities for vocational training and a chance to connect with India’s rich cultural heritage. Dr Mandal also discussed the scientific and systematic approaches to writing research papers, offering valuable insights into academic writing. In line with the theme of the session, the students of the Department of Education presented research papers on various aspects of the NEP 2020. The student presenters included Nayani Daimari, Pahi Ahmed. Their research papers reflected in-depth analysis and understanding of the policy and its implications. Dr Dinesh Chandra Das, while addressing the students’ inquisitiveness, praised their enthusiasm and encouraged them to use this opportunity for acquiring new knowledge, assuring that it would benefit them in the future. The session concluded with remarks by Assistant Professor Dr Mukut Kumar Sonowal.

