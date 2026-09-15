Assam: Four-month-old wild elephant calf found dead at Roumari

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKO: The carcass of an around four-month-old wild elephant calf was recovered from the Roumari area under the jurisdiction of the Singra Forest Range Office in Boko, Kamrup district, creating concern among locals.

According to information available, a herd of wild elephants has been roaming in areas under the Singra Forest Range for several days in search of food. On Sunday, locals spotted the carcass of the elephant calf and informed the Forest Department.

Following the information, a team of forest officials led by Singra Forest Range Officer Kamal Deka, Singra Beat Officer Nishant Kumar Das, and Hahim Beat Forest Officer Swahnewaz Hussain reached the spot.

As the mother elephant reportedly became aggressive following the death of the calf, forest officials took extra precautions during the recovery operation. The carcass was subsequently taken to the Singra Forest Range Office for post-mortem examination.

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