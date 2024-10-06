Assam: Four Poachers Arrested In Kaziranga; Weapon Parts Seized
KAZIRANGA: In a major step towards wildlife conservation efforts, four suspected poachers have been nabbed by the Assam Police and the State Forest Department for plotting to poach one-horned rhinoceros at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR).
Parts of weapons which were intended for use in poaching activities were also seized by the authorities.
Acting on reliable input about their plans, the law enforcement authorities launched separate operations which led to the arrest of the poachers from different locations across the district on Saturday, Karbi Anglong SP informed.
"The four poachers have been contemplating to go for poaching of rhino in KNPTR. We picked them parallelly one after another and the operation is still going on as there are chances of more people being involved with the gang,” the top cop said.
The SP added that they have confiscated some attachments to the weapons, including silencer used in rifles.
