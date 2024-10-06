Assam: Four Poachers Arrested In Kaziranga; Weapon Parts Seized

KAZIRANGA: In a major step towards wildlife conservation efforts, four suspected poachers have been nabbed by the Assam Police and the State Forest Department for plotting to poach one-horned rhinoceros at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR).

Parts of weapons which were intended for use in poaching activities were also seized by the authorities.

Acting on reliable input about their plans, the law enforcement authorities launched separate operations which led to the arrest of the poachers from different locations across the district on Saturday, Karbi Anglong SP informed.